inner voice

An Ode To Vikram Sarabhai

He was a man of great vision and goal

In the field of India’s Space Programe, he played a vital role.

Born on August 12, 1919 in Ahmedabad

For higher studies he flew to England.

He was an eminent physicist

Recognised globally as a great scientist.

Honoured as the ‘Father of India’s Space Research’

For him space was a never ending search.

He was the man behind the satellite Aryabhatta

He studied space by gathering a lot of information and data.

IIIM Ahmedabad was his dream project

Laziness, arrogance and selfishness were the vices that he reject.

Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan added feathers to his cap

India began to be recognized on the scientific map.

For him even sky was not the limit

His studies and discoveries have a wide ambit.

He is the pride of this nation and an ideal human being

No one ever dared to challenge his knowledge and working.

His contribution is commendable in the field of sky

He is the one and only Sir Vikram Sarabhai.

Anubhuti

My Cherished dream

Somewhere in my mind

I always planned to be Duite

(Student of Delhi University)

Being a village girl I stepped

into a new place

where everyone just like me

comes with thousands of grail

I felt bit isolated during some days

as there were new people

with varied culture and ethnicity

I feared of being judged by

my dressing style

Shifting of culture didn’t hit me hard

but it still raises one question

in my pons

“Will I be able to adjust in a place which I choose for myself few years back”?

Nivedita Sharma

Miranda House, DU

Trials of Life

Journey of a lifetime begins with a buzz

Surprisingly I shout out with a fuss

Deep in my conscious I heard the voice

Reaching mind through my heart

My Child! You are the only one soul

Whom I believe will pass the test

Trials of life is the theme

Before you count the questions

Have the faith to resolve all of them

As the first question comes

Be prepared to face it patiently

Don’t lose hope, keep on believing

Each question will end up correctly

As time is the best examiner to judge

When you move on to the next one

You will not be the same as before

Change arises when fear ends

Strength empowers in positive thoughts

Hope will take the shape of reality

Beautiful is the picture of life

More than you have ever wished for

Niha Raina