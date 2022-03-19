Inner Voice (20-03-2022)

Men Will Be Men !!

Often heard that Men will be Men

But do we give even a second thought

Before giving this sentence ,the ink of our sarcastic pen

No we don’t , for we have set certain norms

for this gender

We have this notion that they have to portray a strong stout character,

Their hearts can’t be so tender

Men don’t need therapies , they don’t cry out in pain

And when they commit suicide , we ponder on whom to put blame

Sad but true Misandry is growing these days on a rapid scale

For some here are the pseudo feminists who just hate the word – Male

Its not even fault of girls for they have been told that all men are dogs

This hatred is being spread through News channels,

Networking sites and even blogs

Their nature is thought to be preying , looking for the next target

For the next women to lie , cheat , harass, betray and then hate

Well judging them all from the same lens make us shrewd

We need to accept that not all men are perverted lusty dudes

For they too have a soft heart , they too are delicate

Stop calling them brutal , cruel and desperate

Well nothing like Vote Bank Politics for I’m not participating in elections

But just felt like clearing this age old misconception .

Shiv Shakti Sunaina

GCW, Gandhi Nagar

Middle class

Compare my life with ostrich, shall I

I have wings but I can’t fly

Burdens on my wings,

Away from freedom like things

Whoever sees me says, alas!

They say, I belong to middle class

Responsibilities of my family

Took my happiness away, unfairly!

Have I buried my contentment under the grass

They say I belong to middle class

I never saw hell, I saw the life

Tensions of mine, nobody could wipe

Explaining something, may be relatable to thee

On me baren land, there is no tree

Hopes of mine are more than one or three

First to see the ray of light

For which I must fight

Fight fight till I see the light

Against the disease, which has no cure

Why does I suffer even I’m still immature?

Whatever I’m going throw, let it be

One day I will be free!

Have I buried my contentment under the grass!

They say I belong to middle class.

Mahfooz Ahmad Bakshi

Rain

I sit by bonfire

Watch its flames

Flickering and crackling

The heat against cool breeze

Intoxicating and enchanting

Lightning strikes, loud thunder

A gush of wind

The beats of the night

Heavy metal

Rain dancing on the rooftop

Shujai Shaminotra