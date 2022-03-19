Inner Voice (20-03-2022)

Men Will Be Men !!
Often heard that Men will be Men
But do we give even a second thought
Before giving this sentence ,the ink of our sarcastic pen
No we don’t , for we have set certain norms
for this gender
We have this notion that they have to portray a strong stout character,
Their hearts can’t be so tender
Men don’t need therapies , they don’t cry out in pain
And when they commit suicide , we ponder on whom to put blame
Sad but true Misandry is growing these days on a rapid scale
For some here are the pseudo feminists who just hate the word – Male
Its not even fault of girls for they have been told that all men are dogs
This hatred is being spread through News channels,
Networking sites and even blogs
Their nature is thought to be preying , looking for the next target
For the next women to lie , cheat , harass, betray and then hate
Well judging them all from the same lens make us shrewd
We need to accept that not all men are perverted lusty dudes
For they too have a soft heart , they too are delicate
Stop calling them brutal , cruel and desperate
Well nothing like Vote Bank Politics for I’m not participating in elections
But just felt like clearing this age old misconception .
Shiv Shakti Sunaina
GCW, Gandhi Nagar
Middle class
Compare my life with ostrich, shall I
I have wings but I can’t fly
Burdens on my wings,
Away from freedom like things
Whoever sees me says, alas!
They say, I belong to middle class
Responsibilities of my family
Took my happiness away, unfairly!
Have I buried my contentment under the grass
They say I belong to middle class
I never saw hell, I saw the life
Tensions of mine, nobody could wipe
Explaining something, may be relatable to thee
On me baren land, there is no tree
Hopes of mine are more than one or three
First to see the ray of light
For which I must fight
Fight fight till I see the light
Against the disease, which has no cure
Why does I suffer even I’m still immature?
Whatever I’m going throw, let it be
One day I will be free!
Have I buried my contentment under the grass!
They say I belong to middle class.
Mahfooz Ahmad Bakshi
Rain
I sit by bonfire
Watch its flames
Flickering and crackling
The heat against cool breeze
Intoxicating and enchanting
Lightning strikes, loud thunder
A gush of wind
The beats of the night
Heavy metal
Rain dancing on the rooftop
Shujai Shaminotra