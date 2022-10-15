Inner Voice (16-10-2022)

WOMAN

First shape of a girl is called “Daughter”.

Daughters are always better than Sons.

Daughters are the Chirags of two homes

Whileas sons are only chirag of one home.

Second shape of a girl is called “Wife”.

No education without college; no life without wife.

Third sacred shape of girl is called “Mother”.

There is nothing in the world without mother.

Great men like Shivaji, Subashji, Gandhiji and Napolean

owed their greatness to their educated mothers.

Home is better if mother is educated.

Mother is considered to be the most important

wheel in the family vehicle.

Her morning doesn’t start with the rising Sun.

Since she gets up very early in the mornings.

Her contribution towards the upliftment of her

children is unique and unmatchable one.

The popular slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ is

always commendable by all sorts of people.

Tara Chand Bhagat

Birthday Wishes

Leave the worries it’s time to cheer

I’m writing this for you after a year

Another year older and wiser you are

You sparkle in night like a shining star

You spread positivity with your presence

Your eyes reflect your innocence

There is some magic in your personality

Unique and unmatched is your quality

I wish you get everything you desire

Just spread your wings and fly higher

I’m writing this rhyme quite sincerely

That happiness and joy fill your birthdays yearly

Here is wishing you all the fun Tarandeep Singh

Trust me you are the number one.

Singhpura Miran Sahib

FALL

Leaves are turning orange, brown,

Fragrance of pumpkin lattes fill this town,

Photos with aesthetic brown hues,

Our fall polaroids are due,

Exchanging annotated books,

Fall make-up looks,

Baking pumpkins pies,

Lying down under the starry night,

Decorating our walls,

Driving to the mall,

Lying down on the bed,

Listening to the girl in red,

Going for a late night strolls,

Pretty much why I love the fall.

Sanvi Rajput

9th, GDG PS, Gurugram