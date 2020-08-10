Injured BJP worker dies in Srinagar

SRINAGAR : A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who was shot at and critically wounded by militants in Badgam on Sunday, died in Srinagar hospital on Monday morning.

BJP incharge media in Kashmir Manzoor Bhat said Abdul Hamid Najar succumbed in the SMHS hospital at 0600 hrs this morning.

Najar was shot at and critically wounded by militants in central Kashmir district of Badgam when he was out for a routine morning walk near his house. However, he was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital, where he was operated upon by doctors, he said.

However, this morning he lost the battle, he said. (agencies)