Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its IT landscape

BENGALURU, Nov 4:Infosys on Monday announced a

strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable

Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey.

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure

transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation,

roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an

intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the

Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide

application management and transformation services, it was

stated. (PTI)