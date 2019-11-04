Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its IT landscape

BENGALURU, Nov 4:Infosys on Monday announced a
strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey.
Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure
transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation,
roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an
intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the
Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.
Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide
application management and transformation services, it was
stated. (PTI)
Editorial
Fishiness in avoiding third party monitoring
Disabled and octogenarians to vote through postal ballot
India on threshold of emerging ‘knowledge superpower’
Fallout of winding up of 7 State Commissions
Act of uncultivated savagery
Jammu and Kashmir embraces new identity