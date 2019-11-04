Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its IT landscape

BENGALURU, Nov 4:Infosys on Monday announced a
strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey.

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure
transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation,
roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an
intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the
Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide
application management and transformation services, it was
stated. (PTI)

