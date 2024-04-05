Infiltration Bid Foiled In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri, One Terrorist Killed

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: A terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, defence sources said on Friday.

They said a movement of infiltrators was noticed by the Army close to the LoC in Sabura Nala Rustum at Uri, and when challenged, they opened fire, triggering an encounter.

“So far, one terrorist has been killed, and the operation is underway,” the sources said.

The bid was foiled as security forces are on high alert ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A senior Border Security Force officer recently said that the chances of infiltration from across the LoC increase during important events like the upcoming general elections.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat is the most sensitive due to its proximity to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.