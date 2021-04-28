Indoor stadium turned into a COVID care centre in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: An indoor stadium in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is being converted into a COVID care centre to accommodate more patients affected by novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by the district administration together with the Roads and Buildings Department of Srinagar as the health care system in the city got overwhelmed with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The facility is being installed with at least 110 beds, blankets, mattresses and pillows.

Supervisor of the COVID care centre, Waseem Ahmad, while talking to reporters said, “We are currently involved in the preparation of the centre. At least 110 beds need to be installed here. We have put 66 till now.”

“We have given adequate spaces between beds, at least 3-4 feet between each bed. People are also working on sanitation here. This was an appropriate place, hence it was identified,” he added.

A local resident, Parveez Sajad said, “It is a very good step by the government.”

However, he stressed on the fact that the government must provide all needed facilities at the stadium. “It is important that they make sure there is no shortage of oxygen, medicines, or any other facility. Patients must not face any problems. COVID has created a lot of havoc in the country.”

The medical team at the facility is proposed to be available 24 hours during the day.

As per the union health ministry’s data, Jammu and Kashmir has 22,283 active COVID-19 cases. The union territory has recorded 2,197 deaths from the start of the pandemic. (AGENCY)