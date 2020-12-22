IndiGo upgrades plan B options, allows passengers to rebook flights partially from/to transit station

KOLKATA : In line with the vision to provide hassle-free services to its customers, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has upgraded its Plan B options on the website and mobile app.

The new additional option will allow a customer whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially – i.e., from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination – or take refund for the unused sector.

This enhancement will provide greater flexibility to customers in case of limited options, delays or cancellations, especially owing to fog or other adverse weather conditions.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to update our Plan B options for connecting flights. This additional alternative will allow customers to rebook or refund a part of their journey as per availability, offering more flexibility and choice. It will certainly help customers in situations of extreme weather conditions, wherein the chances of flights getting delayed or cancelled increase. We strive to keep adding new ways to offer hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean clean flying machines.”

The option will be live in case of flight cancellation and visible as shown below.

