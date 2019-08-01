India’s version not included in UN report on J&K, says Congress member

NEW DELHI: Congress member Manish Tewari on Thursday said a report released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashnir was prepared without taking India’s version and demanded that the government should look into the matter.

This is the second report, he said, adding that the earlier report was released in June 2014.

“In both the reports, India has been severely criticised,” he said and stressed that India’s perspective has not been taken in the report.

The world over people have read this report very seriously and opinions are formed, he said during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress member said that India’s point of view should also have been taken while preparing the report as the image of India was getting tarnished.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP said banks were not accepting coins of Re1 and Rs 10 and wondered when the regulator Reserve Bank of India has allowed the use of these coins, why the common man especially residing in rural areas has to face the trouble.

He urged the government to issue orders that these coins be accepted.

Shyam Singh Yadav of the BSP tried to raise the issue of law and order in his state (Uttar Pradesh) and alleged killing of the Dalits and Backward class people.

Speaker Om Birla asked him not to raise matters related to states in the House.

Making a brief intervention, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said if issues of one state is discussed in the House, then all states will be discussed.

(AGENCIES)