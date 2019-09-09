India’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares between 2015 and 2017: PM

NEW DELHI: India’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares between 2015 and 2017 said PM.

India to raise target of restoring land with degraded status from 21 million ha to 26 million ha by 2030 says PM.

Augmenting water supply, enhancing water recharge, retaining moisture in soil are part of holistic land, water strategy said PM.

I call upon leadership of UNCCD to conceive global water action agenda which is central to Land Degradation Neutrality strategy said PM.

India happy to propose steps for greater South-South cooperation in climate change, biodiversity, land degradation said PM at COP 14. (agencies)