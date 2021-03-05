India’s resolute response on borders has helped in peaceful resolution of certain key issues: Rajnath

NEW DELHI, Mar 5: India’s resolute response on its borders has helped in positive and peaceful resolution of certain significant issues and the country has nurtured close relations with like-minded nations to further common security interests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Last month, India and Pakistan had announced that they have agreed to observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC). Moreover, India and China last month withdrew their troops from the north and south banks of Pangong lake even as the standoff continues in the other border areas of eastern Ladakh.

Our ability to secure India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges have been strengthened in the recent years, he said on Twitter, adding that the Indian armed forces today are proactive and more resolute in their responses.

Earlier during the day, Singh addressed Combined Commanders’ Conference, a premier brainstorming event of the military officials, at Kevadia in Gujarat.

“India’s resolute response on the borders has helped in positive and peaceful resolution of certain significant issues. I salute the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the recent eastern Ladakh standoff,” he mentioned.

We are working towards increasing jointness in the armed forces, he stated.

“The optimal utilisation of our resources and rationalisation of manpower holds the key to jointness and better coordination between the forces,” he added.

India has nurtured close relations and partnerships with like-minded countries to further the common security interests, he stated.

“We as a country are looking to strengthen our ability to create secure and stable environment that can facilitate India’s economic growth. Our enhanced defence capabilities will allow us to be better prepared for contingencies,” Singh noted.

“Our national interests are defined by the elements of national integration, sovereignty, sociology-economic development, conservation of our values and peaceful and harmonious region and world. We are committed to protect the territorial integrity and ensure peace in the region,” Singh tweeted.

Moreover, India and China last month withdrew their troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong lake, even as high-level military talks continue between the two countries to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in fierce hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in June last year. China last month admitted for the first time that four of its soldiers were also killed in the June 2020 clash. (PTI)