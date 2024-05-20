Sir,

The plight of India’s landless farm labourers demands urgent attention. The recent statistics revealing the alarming rate at which farmers are transitioning into landless workers is concerning.

Factors such as marginalization, lack of skills, and indebtedness contribute to their vulnerability and exploitation.

To combat this issue, the Government must implement policies focused on providing regular employment, ensuring fair wages, promoting literacy, and eliminating social discrimination.

Additionally, access to basic amenities like housing, food, and clean water is imperative for their well-being.

It’s time to prioritize the development and empowerment of our landless labourers to build a more equitable and sustainable rural economy.

Sushil Sharma

Gandhi Nagar

Jammu