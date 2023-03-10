India’s Kids Super Star 2023 by Dreamz Production House: Prince Narula to Mentor the Young Talents

Dreamz Production House, the renowned name in the entertainment industry, is all set to launch its new show, “India’s Kids Super Star 2023.” The show aims to provide a platform for young talents across India to showcase their skills and abilities to the world.

Prince Narula, the popular television personality, and winner of various reality shows, including Roadies, Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye, has been roped in as the mentor for the show. He will be guiding the young contestants throughout their journey and helping them to enhance their talents.

The auditions for “India’s Kids Super Star 2023” will be held across major cities in India, and children between the ages of 5 to 14 years are eligible to participate. The show will feature various rounds, including singing, dancing, acting, and other performing arts.

The winners of the show will not only receive the title of “India’s Kids Super Star 2023” but will also get a chance to work with industry experts and showcase their talent on various platforms. The show promises to be an exciting journey for the young talents, and the viewers can expect to witness some exceptional performances.

Prince Narula, who has himself risen to fame through reality shows, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this show. I believe that every child has a unique talent, and it’s essential to provide them with the right platform to nurture and enhance their skills. I am looking forward to working with the young contestants and helping them to become India’s Kids Super Star 2023.”

The show is expected to start airing soon, and the viewers can look forward to some exciting performances and incredible talents on display. “India’s Kids Super Star 2023” is a step towards promoting young talents and encouraging them to pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry.