India’s G20 presidency appropriate recognition of its rise as world power: US Congressman

NEW DELHI, Sep 14: India should be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and its G20 presidency is an appropriate recognition of its rise as a world power, influential US Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Khanna said India can play a “helpful role” in bringing “just peace” to Ukraine considering its “historical relationship” with Russia.

The Indian-American Congressman, currently on a visit to New Delhi, also asserted that China must respect its borders with India and that Washington would strongly support New Delhi if it faces any security challenge.

Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, the two co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading a Congressional delegation to India.

Describing India’s G-20 presidency as “very consequential”, Khanna said the country should be in the UN Security Council considering its rising global profile.

“India should be in the UN Security Council. Let’s be very candid about it given the changes in the world’s power and economy. So the fact that India is leading the G20 is an appropriate recognition of its rise as a world power,” he said.

Khanna emphasised that closer ties between India and the US in areas of defence and critical technologies will further cement the relationship.

“The India-US relationship has never been so stronger. It is building on defence cooperation, economic cooperation, technology cooperation, cooperation on climate,” he noted.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US was a success. Our delegation is building on that. President (Joe) Biden comes here (India) in September. We are going to continue to make this as one of the most important relationships of the 21st century,” he said.

President Biden is set to visit New Delhi next month to attend the G20 summit.

Referring to challenges facing both the US and India, the Congressman underlined the need for respecting the rights of minorities and protecting democratic values.

Asked about a recent report by the US State Department on religious freedom that criticised India for alleged attacks on minorities, Khanna said he stood by the report.

“We are both imperfect democracies. We have our challenges back at home. India has its challenges and the important thing is that we work towards minority rights, to have proper police capacity and police reforms so that everyone is treated equally, that we make sure that we celebrate all faiths and all people,” he said.

“I work on that in the US and we need to work as good friends and good allies to make sure that that’s happening in both the countries,” he added.

The lawmaker also hailed growing India-US cooperation in the maritime security domain.

“I am very pleased to see that the Indian Navy is doing exercises with the American Navy to make sure that the Arabian Sea is safe for free shipping lines,” he added.

On the Ukraine crisis, Khanna said Kyiv’s sovereignty should be restored and there should be a ceasefire.

“There should be just peace in Ukraine and its sovereignty should be restored. There should be a ceasefire. I believe that the Indian government, given the historical relationship with Russia, can play a helpful role in getting to that just peace,” he said. (PTI)