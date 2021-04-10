India’s daily COVID-19 cases spike to new record with over 1.45 lakh infections

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 1,32,05,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1 lakh-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With 794 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,68,436. Currently, there are 10,46,631 active cases in the country.

As many as 77,567 people were discharged or recovered on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859.

The previous high was recorded on Friday when the country reported 1,19,90,859 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in a single day. This is the fifth day in a week when India reported more than 1 lakh cases in a single day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,73,219 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection on Friday. 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested in the country so far.

As many as 9,80,75,160 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (AGENCY)