India’s biggest Jawa Yezdi motorcycle dealership opened in Chennai

CHENNAI, Aug 4: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, the youngest motorcycle brand in the country known for reviving iconic motorcycles, inaugurated its largest dealership in India, in Chennai.

The new state-of-the-art dealership is set to become a landmark for motorcycle enthusiasts in the region, offering a wide range of services and an enhanced customer experience.

Spread across 6,000 sq ft, the newly introduced cutting-edge facility, Swastik Motor, located on Mount Poonamalle Road, will host the entire range of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.

Customers will be able to avail of superlative sales and after-sales services at the outlet, a company release here said.

The dealership is equipped with a dedicated service center staffed by highly trained technicians to ensure optimal customer satisfaction.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “We are excited to open the doors to the country’s largest Jawa Yezdi dealership in Chennai. Tamil Nadu is a significant market for us, and this expansion reflects our dedication to giving our patrons the best experience possible from the time they enter our store until they ride out on their brand new motorcycles.”

(UNI)