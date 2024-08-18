India’s Agricultural achievements

Sir,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists underscores India’s remarkable strides in agriculture.

As the second-largest producer of foodgrains, fruits, and vegetables, India has transitioned from a food security concern to a global contributor.

The emphasis on sustainable and climate-resilient farming, along with the introduction of 1,900 climate-resilient crop varieties, showcases our commitment to a sustainable future.

The promotion of chemical-free natural farming and digital technology in agriculture, such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and digital crop surveys, highlights our innovative approach to farming.

India’s efforts to share its millet basket and achieve a 20% ethanol blending target further illustrate our dedication to global nutritional security and environmental sustainability.

As a nation, we are not only securing our food future but also providing valuable solutions for the global community.

Surinder Sharma

Reasi