India’s achievement of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations belongs to every individual: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations belongs to every individual in the country.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi congratulated every citizen of the country for achieving this feat.

“On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat,” said the Prime Minister.

He further said that 100 crore vaccinations are not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country.

On October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (Agencies)