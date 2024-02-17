Indians impacted by fire in residential building in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Feb 17: Some Indian students and professionals were among dozens of people displaced in a fire at a building in New Jersey.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The fire started in the basement of a multi-family building at 77 Nelson Avenue and spread to the first and second floors and then the roof Thursday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The fire also caused damage to the roof of a neighbouring building.

The Consulate General of India in New York said it is offering support to Indians impacted by the fire.

The Consulate said in a post on X that it learnt about the “unfortunate fire incident” in a residential building in Jersey City. The incident happened on Thursday.

“Indian students and professionals residing there are safe and no one was hurt,” the Consulate said.

It is understood that 11 Indian students and a couple were among the residents of the building on Nelson Avenue in Jersey City.

“We have been in constant touch with the students and are extending all assistance including with accommodation and important documents, etc. We continue to offer all support,” the Consulate said.

Jersey City’s Division of Fire said the incident happened Thursday and that a report will be prepared in some days. It did not give any further details of the incident.

The American Red Cross provided aid to the 14 residents. A cat was also safely removed from the building and returned to its owner. (PTI)