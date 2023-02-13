Indian Surveillance Drone Crashes in Ladakh, All Civil Flights Suspended: Report

NEW DELHI, Feb 13: An Indian surveillance drone crashed in Ladakh, where the militaries of India and China have been engaged in a standoff position since May 2020.

Following the crash, all civil flights have been suspended.

The drone was provided by DRDO to Indian Army for surveillance at high-altitude areas of Lines of Actual Control (LAC).

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

The Indian and Chinese armies on September 8, 2022, announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15, in a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.