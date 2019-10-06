Indian-South Africa first match records most number of sixes in a Test

VISAKHAPATNAM: The opening game between India and South Africa broke the world record for the most number of sixes in a Test match, here on Sunday.

A total of 37 sixes were hit in the match with South Africa’s Dane Piedt registering the record-breaking 36th hit over the fence in the 35th over on the fifth day on Sunday.

The earlier record for the most sixes was set during the 2014 New Zealand versus Pakistan Test played in Sharjah. That match saw a total of 35 sixes being scored.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also registered his name in the record books by becoming the joint fastest to take 350 Test wickets, matching Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test. (agencies)