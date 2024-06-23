Indian Solutions For Indian Problems, Indian Data For Indian Innovations: Dr Jitendra

PUNE, June 23 : “Indian Solutions for Indian problems and Indian data for Indian Innovations as our spectrum, and even our human phenotype, is different from the rest of the world,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh while addressing the 6th National Convention of Vigyan Bharati (ViBha) at MIT-ADT University, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled his association with the convention and shared that he has attended all the conventions of VIBHA till date. He described it as a seminal movement for Swadeshi Sciences with Swadeshi Spirit, trying to make the optimum combination of Scientific Temper with Indian Temper.

The Union Minister for Science and technology traced the journey of Vigyan Bharati (VIBHA) beginning in 1980’s and mentioned that those who are committed to Science got along. He also recalled that in 2007 VIBHA won ‘Nehru Award’ which was handed over by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and is a testimony of its contribution in the field of science, rising above any political affiliations..

Dr. Jitendra Singh, himself a renowned Diabetologist, observed that in our country there is high prevalence of central obesity,visceral obesity which is known to be a risk factor for metabolic diseases such as heart disease, hyper-tension, which signifies that we should have a separate data on health. He said that Indian Phenotype is different, our DNA differs from the rest of the world hence some diseases prevail more in India. To counter these we need an integrated and holistic approach and combine our traditional knowledge and modern medicine, he said.

Traditional knowledge is our exclusive asset. The Science and technology department has started ‘Traditional Knowledge Digital library’ to achieve the best of both worlds. He also mentioned that people having prejudice against oriental medicine changed their opinion during covid times. He shared that people from so-called advanced countries used to reach out to him for any Ayurvedic remedy or cure during Pandemic.

Highlighting the progress in Science & technology in the last decade , Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “Under Prime Minister Modi since 2014, we have received ample support, and any positive suggestion kept forward was always welcomed.” The so called developed nations have accepted that India has become a frontline nation, he added

“India established its own standards, in addition to meeting the International standards,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh while tracing India’s scientific revolution from 350 startups in 2014 to nearly 1.5 lakh in 2024. He said, the world has recognised that India now stands 3rd in global startups. Highlighting innovation and R&D activities he shared that India clinched from 81st position in 2014 to 40th position in Global Innovation Index. Going he stated that we stand at number three in the highest number of PhDs in science.

Speaking on India’s rich marine resources and 7,500 km long coastline, the Union Minister for Earth Sciences expressed his confidence that the deep sea mission will make India biggest contributors to the blue economy and biggest exporters of fisheries. Highlighting the success of India’s new Space policy which opened the Space sector for private players, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “we had only one startup in 2022 and now we have around 200 startups in 2024.”

Dr Jitendra Singh also congratulated the CSIR for Aroma Mission and shared that ‘Agriprenuers’ in Aroma Mission are earning lakhs, even some not having very high formal education degree. Giving credit to the leadership of PM Modi, he said India never had dearth of scientific acumen, it lacked an enabling milieu which now is possible because of current dispensation.

Sharing wisdom with young scientific community Dr.Jitendra Singh said “Being students of Science we are taught to speak with evidence and our belief in Indianness is not just out of national pride but it is based on sound scientific research,” He motivated them to integrate Public–Private sectors with collective effort, supplementing the cultural as well as capital resources.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that Vigyan Bharati (VIBHA) continues to play a pivotal role in the development of Science. Dr. Satheesh Reddy, Former Chairman of DRDO ; Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Former President ; Dr. Shekhar Mande, President VIBHA; Swami Srikantananda Maharaj, Adhyaksha Ramakrishna Math Pune; Prof.Vishwanath Karad, President MIT, Pune were also present for the convention.