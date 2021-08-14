Indian Journey of 75 Years

Achievements and Challenges

Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

India is all set to celebrate 75th Independence Day. The mighty Red Fort is all decked up to hoist the Indian tricolor and the inter-services guard of honor is in marching readiness. COVID-19 has forced to scale down the celebrations, but not the spirit and mood across India and abroad.

This long march from 1947 till 2021 has been full of monumental moments. The most significant moments have been 15 Aug 1947, the Independence without any bloodshed, the enactment and adoption of the world’s largest constitution on 26 Jan 1950, first election under the Indian constitution in 1951-52, apolitical army, unity in diversity and one nation one voice during every national crisis.

Has this long journey been so smooth? Not an easy question to answer. When India stepped into democracy on the principle of universal adult franchise after August 15, 1947, there were many who had predicted gloom and doom for the country. One of the fears was that India would ‘collapse into region based fragmented geographical and monarchical pieces’. There were also predictions of an unstable India full of anarchy or fascism. None of those fears has come true. Indeed, India is the only nation in Asia which remained democratic since independence.

Between 1951-52 and 2021, 17 parliamentary elections have been held. Each election has been a mammoth exercise. Deepening of democracy, success of all parliamentary form of governments through ballot boxes, rule of law and people’s faith in democratic process and institutions, are the biggest achievements of independent India. No other country can lay claim to this achievement.

India of 2021 is vastly different from India of 1947. It is fifth largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and third largest in terms of purchasing power parity. Barring aside a temporary dip due to ongoing Covid-19, there has been a steady rise in Gross National Income, Gross National Product, Per Capita Income, Food grains, investment, life expectancy, scientific advances, tax collection and infrastructure and international status.

We must be proud of historical numerous mile stones touched in our journey. Few which cannot be ignored in our sacred nation building mission are accession of Kashmir in 1947,five years plans, biggest railway network, holding of Asian, common wealth and world level sports events, building Asia’s first nuclear reactor, green and white revolution, nationalization of banks, joining of Sikkim in 1975, liberation of Bangladesh, entry into space, historical economic reforms, robust economy, Aadhaar Card, nuclear power status, crushing defeat of Pakistan in three wars, winning two world cricket cups, Enactment of various Acts, Laws and Bills, coalition governments, MGNREGA, launch of Aryabhatta, aggressive missile system, digitization, mission Chandrayaan, demonization, GST Act, manufacturing indigenous fighter aircrafts, bifurcation of J&K state and end of its special status, non permanent member of UNO Security Council, indigenous vaccination, and wins at Olympic. Indeed, the list is endless.

Successful history has also been mired with controversies and sad events like imposing of national emergency, tragic killing of two sitting PMs and a CM, riots, gruesome Nirbiya rape and murder case, terrorism, insurgencies, crimes by politicians and criminalization of politics, train accidents, hooch tragedies and vote bank politics and caste-based division.

In addition to an array of national failures, achievements and mile stones, India continues to be besieged with numerous challenges obstructing economic growth, social equality, democratic norms, reputation and stability.

Terrorism, communalism, regionalism and religious divide is dangerous for any nation and sadly we are gripped deep. Such anti national, unlawful and anti-social acts must be curbed with collective might. Glorification of regional parochialism or regionalism hampers the unity of the nation. Inter-state border disputes and river water issues are directly borne out of regionalism. Corruption has become a part of Indian DNA so much that every decision and transaction is a suspect. It is infectious and nourishes further. Its rooting out must start with top-down approach by the parliamentarian.

Mother of all ills is our ever-increasing population, related poverty, reservation and depleting resources including agriculture. The percentage of agricultural workers is likely to drop up to 25.7% by 2050 from 58.2% in 2001. The howler of ‘larger population is an asset’ is sheer politics to give false sense of pride. We must enact some legislation to end these magninitus by rising above vote bank politics, else we remain poor forever.

Traditionally and systematically, we always had a very fragile health care system and we are witnessing its collapse. A lot needs to be done on this to avoid loss of life. Other areas like existing roads, affordable housing and services like water, sanitation, healthcare, domestic air travel, rural connectivity etc. need quick fix solutions. India alarmingly stands at 131 positions out of 189 nations in The United Nation’s Human Development Index, which measures levels of healthcare, education and standard of living. Our education system has been degrees based and theoretical. One does a doctorate and fails to find a job. Out of the seventeen lakh odd engineers produced every year, just about 6% are found job fit. The number of literates has no doubt risen from 12% in 1947 to near 75% now. Sarvaa Shiksha Abhiyaan, National Literacy Mission, Sakshara Bharat, Compulsory Free Education and Right to Education 2009 are good steps. New NEP 2020 should fix it to some extent.

Flood shortage, drinking water, environment degradation, depleting natural resources and climate change are impacting the globe. As per NITI Aayog, demand for drinking water will outstrip supply by 2030. Nearly 600 million Indians suffer from water stress and about 2 Lakh deaths per year are attributed to lack of access to safe water. 21 cities are in the worst situation today. Painfully, we lose lives regularly everywhere including in the financial capital of Mumbai.

Sluggish justice delivery system is fulcrum of all crimes, lawlessness, and corruption and anti national acts. There is a huge difference in expediency between rich and poor class. Politicians, fraudsters, criminals and offenders are not scared of law. Pendency, postponement and adjournments are the hall marks. Uniform legal system is seen a selective legal system by majority of the citizens. Institutionalized accountability must be established. The accountability of bureaucracy, executive heads, ministries and many other Government officials is simply misplaced. This is leading to non-completion, abandonment, pre mature closure, cancellation, denial and failure of developmental projects. Normally, all such officials and appointees hide behind alibis like ‘system failure, collective failure, pendency, not approved, pre-mature closure, technically non feasible, fund crunch, and order from top. This practice must be accorded final burial. Political arrogance and poor policing are glaringly evident. Politicians often misuse their position, influence transfers, threaten helpless, influence voters, and at times commit heinous crimes. Policing issues like understaffing, archaic mindset, lack of technology, training, poor facilities, 24/7 working conditions, uncertain tenures and designations, misuse of man power, shoddy investigation, low conviction rate, shrinking public faith, recommended police reforms must be attended to.

Discrimination of women is still a big stigma despite having produced jewels like Lakshmibai, Rani, Annie Besant, Kasurba Gandhi, Savithribai Phule, Sarojini Naidduand Kalpana Chawla. Lack of education, male domination, discriminatory customs, crimes, vulnerability and less presence at top level, have been evident. Women are now treading into space, aviation, politics and defense forces. Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Women and Children Development, Child Marriage Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, Empowerment of Women, Women Commissions and reservation in jobs and parliament are right steps in this connection.

Independence Day Special

Unemployment has been prevalent always. Elections promises of generating million of jobs have been mere election slogans. As per 2018 data, the rate of unemployment has been increasing substantially. Millions have been laid off due to Covid-19. Population and illiteracy are its thriving factors.

Another dangerous threat dawning is of fake news and media control. One side information and misinformation, hate speech, false propaganda and poor ethics, are threatening the creditability and trust in democracy. India needs to open ears to find the truth and worthiness of actions.

Border disputes and refugees problem have been sulking issues. We have resolved few less intensive issues. India is growing in its stature and able to play global role in conflict management both domestic and international. It will be in our interest to grow strong and attempt settling the long standing dispute with China from a position of unity, strength and national might.

Looking back at the preceding decades, India has propelled itself as a nation in spite of the many internal and external threats. A vibrant democracy, an independent judiciary, and a diversified and widespread industry and totally apolitically military are her greatest virtues. India has not failed anywhere in making a significant contribution abroad.

No progressive and democratic nation can ever live on past laurels. India needs to focus on taking every possible step to meet all the domestic and international challenges in an expeditious way. Simultaneously, India must focus on issues like ending reservation system, strengthening economically and socially strong human capita, knowledge bank and innovation centered India. Need attention on equity, national dignity, global convergence, conflict management, energy and India playing a global role. India’s future agenda must set the tone by linking every citizen, neighborhood and the globe. We have enough talent, scientists, technology, will power and human resources to achieve everything. Every Indian irrespective of any factors has stood as one unit during national crisis. We only need to be clear on our internal and external threats, national interest and region specific foreign policies, ultra nationalism, caste based politics or enlarging the font size of achievements. Efficient leadership and clean politics only will impel India’s march ahead to be self reliant and world leader.

