Indian High Commission hosts send-off event for India-bound Bangladeshi students

Dhaka, Sept 5: The High Commission of India hosted a send-off event for Bangladeshi students who are leaving for India to pursue higher studies on ICCR scholarships, media reports said.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, expressed optimism about India-Bangladesh ties, citing the crucial role of youth in nation-building and their shared pursuit of peace, prosperity, and development, an English news portal, the Prothom Alo reported.

High Commissioner Verma congratulated the students on their new career journey and highlighted the crucial role of education and educational exchanges in strengthening people-to-people connections between the two countries.

This year, around 550 Bangladeshi students were awarded the prestigious ICCR scholarship for various academic courses.

According to reports, the awardees will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in some of the most prestigious Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Delhi University, etc. in graduation, post-graduation, and PhD courses across wide-ranging disciplines such as engineering, medicine, law, linguistics, fine arts, social sciences, etc.

The ICCR scholarship program plays a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, the High Commission added.

The High Commission of India said it remains committed to supporting this program and promoting robust educational exchanges between our two countries.

(UNI)