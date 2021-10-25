Indian embassy celebrates International Day of Diplomats in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 25: Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the fifth International Day of Diplomats in the capital Antananarivo on October 24. A number of diplomats, celebrities and journalists attended the event.

The idea of celebrating an International Day of Diplomats was conceived by Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar, the current Indian ambassador to Madagascar in October 2017. He had proposed to celebrate it on October 24, the day when the United Nations was founded.

“The greatest achievement of mankind in the past 10,000 years is coming out of the caves and founding the United Nations, and that’s why I thought the day United Nations was founded is the perfect day for celebrating International Day of Diplomats,” said Abhay Kumar.

The celebration was aimed at raising awareness about the vital work diplomats and their families do in keeping the world going.

While a number of them participated and conveyed their greetings virtually, diplomats from Bangladesh to Bahrain and United Nations were active members of the event held in the Indian Embassy to Madagascar in Antananarivo.

David Ashley, the UK Ambassador in Madagascar said, “I am grateful to my Indian colleague for inviting me to the United Nations Day which is also the International Day of diplomats for the fifth time. I think the United Nations Day is an opportunity to recognise all the good that the United Nations system does all around the world including Madagascar.”

“Diplomats are peace warriors. They make the world a better place,” said Dr Issa Sanogo, the Resident Coordinator of United Nations in Madagascar.

Julia Jacoby, the Acting DCM of the US Embassy in Madagascar also congratulated all diplomats across the world “for doing what they do.”

A Yoga session was also organised for all the participating diplomats and their families to help them to keep their minds and body healthy to serve people globally.

“I think we have a lot in common because Yoga creates inner peace through meditation, through asanas, connecting it to your heart to create individual peace and can also contribute to the world peace. I think that is something we have in common. I think that is something we really have in common with diplomats,” said Yoga Teacher Yvonne Radjibaly.

Diplomacy is considered the cornerstone of a healthy, peaceful world and diplomats around the world endeavour to encourage harmonious alliances among countries around the world. (Agencies)