Indian documentary ‘I’m Jeeja’ wins top award at We Care Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Indian documentary film “I’m Jeeja” beat several international films to bag the top award in the ‘Under 30 minute’ category at the 14th edition of the ‘We Care Film Festival on Disability Issues’.

The festival, touted to be one-of-its-kind international travelling film festival on disabilities, on Monday awarded a total of 10 films from nine countries.

The movies focussed on stereotypes about disability and the disabled.

The awards were given in categories based on the duration of the films — under five minutes, 30 minutes, and 90 minutes.

“I’m Jeeja” directed by Swati Chakraborty tells the story of disability activist Jeeja Ghosh who suffers from cerebral palsy. Through her story, the film attempts to explore the lives and battles of people living with the disability.

The 46-year-old activist first hit headlines in 2012 when she was asked to deboard an aircraft owing to her condition. (AGENCIES)