Vikash, Vinay shine as Haryana Steelers defeat Bengal Warriors 36-33

New Delhi, Aug 26: Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors 36-33 in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Monday.

Vikash Kandola was the Steelers’ star player with 11 points in the match. He recorded his tenth Super 10 in his PKL career.

Kandola got the Haryana Steelers off to a good start with an excellent raid in the first minute of the match. Vinay backed up Kandola with a Super Raid as the Steelers took a three-point lead early on in the game.

However, the Bengal Warriors fought back with a few crucial raid and tackle points and led by four points at 14-10 in the tenth minute.

Kandola and Vinay ensured that Haryana stayed in the contest by pulling off some brilliant raid points. The Steelers’ Vikas Kale tackled Maninder Singh in the 17th minute and Kandola scored two raid points just before the half-time whistle as Haryana regained the lead at 18-17.

Kandola continued his good form in the second half as he effected an all out of the Bengal Warriors in the 21st minute.

Thereafter, Chand Singh backed up Kandola with a tackle point as the Steelers led by five points at 23-18. The Warriors picked up a few raid points, but the Steelers rode their momentum and widened the gap in the scoreline.

Ravi Kumar scored a tackle point and Dharmaraj Cheralathan carried out a Super Tackle as the Steelers led 31-28 in the 35th minute. Vinay and Kandola scored raid points in the dying minutes of the match as the Steelers stayed ahead. The Warriors notched a few raid points just before the final whistle, but couldn’t catch up with Haryana. (PTI)