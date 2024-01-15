Indian Army’s Patriotism Remains Great Source Of Inspiration For All Citizens: Prez Murmu On Army Day

New Delhi, Jan 15: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted Army personnel on the 76th Army Day and said that their patriotism remains a great source of inspiration for all citizens.

“In situations of conflict as well as peace, our valiant soldiers are ever ready to serve the nation in every way they can. Today, a grateful nation pays tribute to those who have laid down their lives for the motherland and salutes the spirit of the Indian Army! I offer my best wishes to all members of the Army,” she said in a post on X.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

“Greetings to the Army personnel, veterans and their families on Army Day! The Indian Army has a long tradition of exemplary bravery, guarding the nation’s borders with utmost dedication. Their patriotism remains a great source of inspiration for all citizens,” the president added. (Agencies)