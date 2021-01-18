Indian Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally At Kolhapur In March, Registration Open

New Delhi: The Indian Army has notified that it will hold a recruitment rally for male candidates at Kolhapur from March 5 to March 24. Candidates will be selected for Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical / Inventory Management (All Arms) and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant posts.

Candidates willing to participate in the rally have to register their candidature online, the army has said. Candidates have to login to joinindianarmy.nic.in and can fill and submit the application forms till February 20.

The rally will be held at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Candidates of districts Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra State and North Goa & South Goa of Goa State can participate in the rally.

The Indian Army has said that the admit cards for the rally will be sent to candidates to their registered email address from February 24 to March 2.

“The Recruitment Rally will also be held for the post of Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) for all eligible candidates of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Online registration for Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) is also mandatory. For registration dates refer to notification dates uploaded in www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website by Directorate General Recruitment/ Recruiting C, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army),” the Indian Army has said in the notification.