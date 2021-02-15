Indian Army signs MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial sustainability of AGSs of Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Today Chinar Corps entered into MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools & Parivar School Society. The event was presided over by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation.

Indrani Balan Foundation, a welfare foundation is active in variety of philanthropic work across India. This Pune based foundation will finance four Goodwill schools of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinar in Baramulla & Kupwara Districts. The foundation will also build infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for specially abled children at Baramulla. The foundation under Punit Balan has vast experience of social work in fields of education, health, sports & restoration of ancient culture, which will contribute immensely in improving quality of education as well as self-sustainability of these schools in future.

Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Goodwill Schools in Kashmir which educates more than 10,000 students each year. Total approx 1 lac students have passed out from these esteemed institutions. This initiative of Indrani Balan Foundation will be a great example for other corporates to come forward and contribute in building prosperous Kashmir.

On this occasion, GOC Chinar Corps expressed that this shared vision of future is our guiding force to rebuild Kashmir. He specially complimented Punit Balan, President, Indrani Balan Foundation & Chief Managing Director, Punit Balan Group for his vision, foresight and initiative to invest in nation building as a social responsibility. He wished the foundation a great success in their endeavour and assured extension of all help from Chinar Corps to make this MoU a resounding success and example for others to follow.