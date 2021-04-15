Indian Army sends civilian, who inadvertently crossed LoC, back to PoJK

JAMMU: A man, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into India, was on Thursday sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) on humanitarian grounds, officials said.

The Indian Army handed over Ghulam Qadir to authorities in PoJK at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, they said.

The officials said the handover of Qadir, a resident of Ghim village in PoJK’s Nikial area, took place around 11.55 am on Thursday at the crossing point on the Line of Control.

Qadir, who inadvertently entered India on April 11, was sent back on humanitarian grounds, they said. (AGENCY)