Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoJK, says top Army General

JAMMU, Nov 22: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it,” said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister’s statement of taking back PoJK.

“The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply,” said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

“The country has over 50 per cent of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed,” he stated. (Agencies)