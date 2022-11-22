Former Deputy CM; DDC Chairperson, Ex-MLC, ABVP delegation call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 22: Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

Dr Singh discussed with the Lt Governor the issues pertaining to the welfare of the Minority Community employees working in Kashmir.

Similarly, Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal accompanied by former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Ganderbal area.

Meanwhile, Former MLC, Surinder Choudhary also called on the Lt Governor and projected the issues including promotion of 1995 batch Inspectors removing the years of stagnation in their career, widening of internal roads of GREF in Nowshera, Tourism development in Nowshera, besides speedy execution of projects of Jal Shakti and Power Development in Nowshera.

Earlier, a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) J&K led by its President Dr. Arvind Parkash Singh and Secretary Akshi Billowria apprised the Lt Governor on the proposals passed during the recently held 58th State Conference of ABVP, on the present scenario of education in the UT.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands and assured of appropriate action on the genuine issues presented by the public representatives and the deputation on merit.