Indian Army Pays Tributes to Bravehearts Martyred in Avalanche Near LoC in J&K

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra, who were martyred in an avalanche on Friday near the LoC at Machhal Sector in Kupwara.

“In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation,” army said.

Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao and Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar had come under a snow slide, while Gunner Souvik Hazra had developed hypothermia, during the same patrol.

“All three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions at the Military Hospital,” army said.

Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was forty-one years old and had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife.

Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar was twenty-two years old and had joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. He is survived by his mother.

Gunner Souvik Hazra was twenty-two years old and had joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. He is survived by his uncle.

“The mortal remains of Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” army said. (Agencies)