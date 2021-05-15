Indian Army on front foot in J&K to assist, police, admin in fight against COVID-19

JAMMU: As the nation battling against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Army like other parts of the country, is on the front foot to assist police and administration in fighting against the killer virus by taking various measures and making people aware across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence sources in the Northern Command said that since the day the second wave of COVID has started, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the respective District Administrations have been contributing their role in fighting against the pandemic.

They said that the Nagrota based White Knight Corps has distributed Covid Kits in the Kishtwar district, spread awareness through medical patrolling in Rajouri while a high-level meeting was also called for an audit of Ventilation and oxygen availability.

However, District Magistrate Kishtwar inspected Covid Care Centre in the Palmar- Chatroo area in Kishtwar along with the Army officials.

Meanwhile, at Doda, White Knight Corps organised Health Assistance Camp for Ex-Servicemen whereas setting up of new oxygen plant, modalities for the formulation of Capex budget was also reviewed besides interactions with Imans and other religious scholars to seek their cooperation for covid management.

The DC Doda and SSP visited various areas along with the Army and took stock of the implementation of the corona curfew.

Similarly, the Srinagar based Chinar Corps, Defence sources said that special initiatives like necessary assistance were provided to the team of engineers establishing an Oxygen Generation plant in GMC, Anantnag.

“EME Team from Anantnag high ground provided necessary tools and engineering advice in establishing the plant. As a backup measure a mob generator has been placed on 10 minutes notice to be shifted to civil hospital as and when required,” they said.

Moreover, food and sweet packets were also distributed to COVID warriors besides spreading awareness by Patrol parties, pasting posters, holding lectures, distributing face masks in various parts of the Kashmir valley.

Sources said that the Army in Tulail valley of Gurez Sector also joined hands with Borderless World Foundation and organised a medical camp at Hasangam for the local populace of Sarodab, Hasangam and Baraub. (AGENCY)