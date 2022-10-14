Indian Army officers pay tribute to assault dog Zoom who died in anti-terror op

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The officers of the Indian Army paid tribute to Zoom, the assault dog who died after sustaining injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. A wreath laying ceremony was held on Friday.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aulja, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Chinar Corps laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains.

Zoom succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while receiving treatment at theAdvanced Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

He was wounded during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.He had helped the forces eliminate two terrorists after an encounter broke out in Tangpawa village. (Agencies)