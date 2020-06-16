Indian Army officer and 2 Army jawans have lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers attains martyrdom in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said.

They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Army said in a brief statement.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley. (AGENCIES)