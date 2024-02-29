Indian Army conducts Anti Tank Guided Missile field firing test at Teesta Range

The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing was conducted at Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal from February 20 to February 28, a defence official said. According to the defence release, more than 1500 personnel from various units of the Infantry and Mechanised Infantry Battalion participated in the command-level training exercise.The firing was conducted under the aegis of the Trishakti Corps and more than 260 missiles were fired to achieve the target of One Missile and Tank (Agencies)