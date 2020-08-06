Indian-American doctor wins Democratic Congressional primary in Arizona

Washington: Dr Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian-American emergency room physician, has won the Democratic party primary for the US House of Representatives in the US state of Arizona.

New polling showed that Tipirneni is just three points down to the Republican incumbent David Schweikert. The seat is said to be a Republican stronghold.

“I am honoured to be the nominee in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. For nearly a decade, our district has been represented by a DC politician who puts the profits of his special interest corporate donors over positive change that will make life better for working families here in Arizona,” Tipirneni said.

Tipirneni was three years old when her family immigrated from India to this country to pursue the American dream.

After their medical residencies, she and her husband, Dr Kishore Tipirneni, chose to build their life in Arizona, where they have lived for over 23 years and raised their three children.

She has been endorsed by top Democratic leaders, including Indian-American Senator from California Kamala Harris.

“Dr Tipirneni has dedicated her career to fighting for her patients as an emergency room physician and cancer research advocate. In Congress, Hiral will fight to ensure every American has quality, affordable health care,” Harris said in a recent endorsement.

"She will replace a corrupt Washington insider with a voice for the people," she said.