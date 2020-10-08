India, US talk stepping up investment, strengthening supply chain

NEW DELHI : Two-way investment and strengthening of supply chain were part of the “productive” conversation India had with strategic partner the US this week.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchen and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on phone on October 6 and discussed stepping up two-way investment and ways to further strengthening “critical supply chain partnership for bilateral and global good.”

Both sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral partnership and discussed opportunities to “deepen the economic partnership,” a US Treasury spokesperson said in a readout accessed here.

Their discussion coincided with the conversation External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo during the Quad meeting this week.

“Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields,” Jaishankar said after talks with Pompeo and added, “We will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Pompeo also tweeted, “Together we are advancing US-India relations, combatting Covid-19 and ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific for all. ”

Amb Sandhu also in tweets spoke about having a fruitful conversation on economic and financial partnership with Mnuchen. Para Sandhu said that he also spoke with one of the world’s leading investment firms, Blackstone Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Schwartzman the “vast opportunities in India in a range of sectors” and the company’s present and future interests.

He also spoke with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Para Indian and US scientists are collaborating on vaccines for a range of infectious diseases. (AGENCIES)