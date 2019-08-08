India urges Pakistan to review measures normal channels of diplomatic communications are preserved: MEA

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s decision on downgrading ties with India an attempt to present alarming picture about bilateral ties to the world said MEA.

MEA says India’s decision on J-K driven by commitment to extend to people development opportunities denied earlier.

India regrets steps announced by Pakistan on Wednesday said MEA.

India urges Pakistan to review measures so normal channels of diplomatic communications are preserved said MEA.

Recent developments pertaining to Article 370 entirely India’s internal affair said MEA on Pak downgrading ties.

Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter said

MEA. (agencies)