India Today Excelling In Global Benchmarks: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, June 22 : “India today excels in most of the global benchmarks. In some areas it is at par with other big nations, whereas in some other areas it’s even ahead of them,” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh who was the chief guest at the “ET Government PSU awards” function organised here by the “Economic Times”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, praised the PSUs for their grand contribution to the Indian economy and its development. He described the Public Sector Units (PSUs) as the torch bearers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047.

“The rise of the Indian economy, ranked number 10 to number 5, in the present times has been possible due to the contribution of PSUs.”- the Minister said.

The PSUs have lived up to the global benchmarks and standards today. It is due to their unparalleled efforts that India has risen in the global innovation index. Today, it is ranked 40 worldwide, ahead of many economies of comparable size, whereas it was at rank 81 in 2014.

The Minister also mentioned India being the pioneer of Quantum mission in the world, being one of the five or six nations of the world to be in that elite group. The National Quantum mission is one of the major priority initiatives of the government which has multiple applications varying from space to cryptography.

“The reason why Indian PSUs have excelled in present times is because they have given up the hesitation to incorporate private players,” the Minister said.

Recognising their efforts, Dr Jitendra Singh also awarded various PSUs in different categories. In the category of Skill development, Hindustan aeronautics limited (HAL) received the gold award while BHASHINI was awarded gold in the adoption of AI and predictive technology category. Other categories were Employee self service where HPCL was the recipient of gold award, Indigenous technology adoption where BHEL was given gold award. Other winners were CDAC, EESL and so forth.

As the event came to an end, the Minister was felicitated by the Economic Times before concluding with a vote of thanks for his guidance and mentorship.