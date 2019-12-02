India, Sweden resolve to expand overall ties; ink 3 pacts

NEW DELHI: Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Monday held extensive talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand overall bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including in trade and investment, innovation and culture.

After talks between the King and President Kovind, the two sides inked three pacts providing for cooperation in polar science, innovation and research and in maritime spheres.

Separately, Modi and King chaired a meeting of the India-Sweden High-Level Policy Dialogue on Innovation Policy during which both sides discussed ways to expand engagement in research and development. (AGENCIES)