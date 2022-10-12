India still paying price for Nehru’s follies: Rijiju to Cong

NEW DELHI, Oct 12: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit back at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru on the Kashmir issue, saying India is still paying the price for “Nehru’s follies”.

The Congress had on Tuesday attacked Modi over his criticism directed at Nehru on the Kashmir issue, alleging that he has once again “whitewashed real history” and overlooked facts to “castigate” India’s first prime minister.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Anand district on Monday, the prime minister stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deftly resolved issues related to merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not settle the Kashmir issue, in a veiled attack on India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a series of tweets, Rijiju hit back at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on the Nehru issue.

“This ‘historical lie’ that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on the question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J L Nehru,” the BJP leader said.

Citing Nehru’s speech in Lok Sabha on July 24, 1952, the Minister claimed that the first time Maharaja Hari Singh approached Nehru for accession to India was in July 1947 itself, “a full month before Independence”. “It was Nehru who rebuffed the Maharaja,” Rijiju said.

The Maharaja had approached in July 1947 itself like all other princely states. “Other states were accepted. Kashmir was rejected,” he said.

“And Jairam Ramesh, not only did Nehru reject Maharaja Hari Singh’s request for accession in July 1947, but Nehru was dithering in October 1947 as well. This when Pakistani invaders had reached within kilometers of Srinagar … Why was Kashmir made the only exception by Nehru … Truth is, India is still paying the price for Nehru’s follies,” Rijiju said. (PTI)