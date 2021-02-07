India set to fulfil world’s 70% COVID-19 vaccine needs: Shah

KANKAVLI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world’s coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries.

He said the Modi Government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a- half years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private medical college, Shah also said that 55 lakh people in the country have been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and the Centre is working to expedite vaccination process.

“India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world’s coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries,” he said.

According to him, four more vaccines are in the pipeline. (AGENCIES)