India reports over 1.32 lakh new cases; 2,713 deaths in last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: India has registered 1,32,364 new cases and 2,713 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 24,405 cases, followed by Kerala with 18,853 cases, Karnataka with 18,324 cases, Maharashtra with 15,229 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 11,421 cases. Maharashtra also reported the maximum daily fatalities with 643 deaths.