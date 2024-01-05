NEW DELHI, Jan 5: India on Friday recorded 761 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, according to Union health ministry data.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country came down marginally to 4,334 from 4,423 on Thursday, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,249, followed by Karnataka at 1,240, Maharashtra at 914, Tamil Nadu at 190, and Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh at 128 each.
India Reports 761 New Covid-19 Cases And 12 Deaths In Last 24 Hours
