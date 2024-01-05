India Reports 761 New Covid-19 Cases And 12 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: India on Friday recorded 761 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country came down marginally to 4,334 from 4,423 on Thursday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,249, followed by Karnataka at 1,240, Maharashtra at 914, Tamil Nadu at 190, and Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh at 128 each.