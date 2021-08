India reports 46,759 new COVID19 cases, 31,374 recoveries and 509 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,26,49,947

Total recoveries: 3,18,52,802

Active cases: 3,59,775

Death toll: 4,37,370

Total vaccinated: 62,29,89,134 (1,03,35,290 in last 24 hours)