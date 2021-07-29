India reports 43,509 new Covid-19 cases, 634 deaths

New Delhi, July 29: India recorded 43,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 634 deaths in the past 24 hours. Kerala recorded more than 22,000 cases for the second consecutive day.
The active cases in the country rise again and are now above the 4 lakh-mark. In Kerala, there are 1.5 lakh active cases.
