India reports 12,899 new Covid cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, Jun 19: India on Sunday recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,99,363. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 196.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year. (Agencies)